Telecom Business Market Insight 2021 Q2

In the Telecom Business Market Insight report Telecompaper analyses the Dutch business telecoms market, focusing on quantitative data up to Q1 2021. It offers a transparent and objective overview of the business market, through detailed insights into retail revenues and customer numbers. These are split into different types of telecom services.
For mobile, mobile broadband, fixed telephony, broadband and data network, the revenues and numbers are shown as a market overview and per market segment:
For television, revenues and numbers are shown as a market overview and per segment:
Twelve service providers: AT&T, BT, Colt, Delta Fiber, Eurofiber, GTT Communications, KPN, Orange Business Services, T-Mobile (including Tele2), Verizon, VodafoneZiggo and Voiceworks.The report also determines the trends and dynamics shaping developments in the business market landscape.Data are selected from a large number of sources, including, among other things, Telecompaper data, company reports, interviews and reports by the ACM and CBS. The analysis is based on Telecompaper’s continuous research into the development of the Dutch business telecom market. For more information or to order the report, please contact Telecompaper.
