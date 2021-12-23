Edition: International
Research Report

Telecom Business Market Insight 2021-Q3

Report, published: December 2021

In the Telecom Business Market Insight report Telecompaper analyses the Dutch business telecoms market, focusing on quantitative data up to Q2 2021. It offers a transparent and objective overview of the business market, through detailed insights into retail revenues and customer numbers. These are split into different types of telecom services. 

Six basic services: 

  • mobile telephony (sim cards);
  • mobile broadband (sim cards); 
  • fixed telephony (fixed lines);
  • broadband connectivity (lines);
  • data network (lines);
  • television (customers)

For mobile, mobile broadband, fixed telephony, broadband and data network, the revenues and numbers are shown as a market overview and per market segment:

  • SoHo (1-4 FTE);
  • Small/Medium Enterprise (5-149 FTE);
  • Large Enterprise (>150 FTE).

For television, revenues and numbers are shown as a market overview and per segment:

  • Single screen customers (businesses using tv for one screen)
  • Multiple screen customers (business using tv for multiple screens like hospitals, holiday home parks, retailers)

Twelve service providers: AT&T, BT, Colt, Delta Fiber, Eurofiber, GTT Communications, KPN, Orange Business Services, T-Mobile (including Tele2), Verizon, VodafoneZiggo and Voiceworks.

The report includes five year forecasts for four markets; mobile (including mobile broadband), fixed telephony, broadband and data networks for service revenues and Sims/connections. The trends used as basis for those forecasts are included as well.


Data are selected from a large number of sources, including, among other things, Telecompaper data, company reports, interviews and reports by the ACM and CBS. The analysis is based on Telecompaper’s continuous research into the development of the Dutch business telecom market. 

For more information or to order the report, please contact Telecompaper.

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 23 Dec 2021
Pages 119
File Type PDF
Size 9093kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed, General, Internet, Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Voice services, VoIP -- PBX / IP telephony / Unified communication, Hosting / Housing / Data centre / Cloud computing, Internet Access, Enterprise
Companies ACM, AT&T, BT, Colt, Eurofiber, GTT Communications, KPN, Orange Business Services, Tele2, Telecompaper, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone, VodafoneZiggo, Voiceworks, Ziggo

Authors of this report

Alejandra van de Roer Research analyst

Expertise: MVNO, Mobile; Consumer and Business
Kamiel Albrecht Research analyst

Expertise: Fixed; Consumer and Business
Marion ter Welle Research analyst

Expertise: Mobile payments, MVNO, IoT, Mobile; Consumer
Wiebe Hotte Researcher

Expertise: IoT, Fixed; Consumer and Business

