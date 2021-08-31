Edition: International
Research Report

Working From Home 2021 Q3

Report, published: August 2021
The adoption of working from home (WFH) has accelerated since March 2020 due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Employers face important questions about how to keep employees productive, happy and healthy while away from the office. Also, home workers mean a new potential customer base for telco & IT suppliers to serve.

Working from Home Insights is a quarterly report that provides answers to the important questions about WFH. 

  • Who is working from home and how often? Will this continue after the pandemic?
  • Do employees have suitable, furnished home workplaces?
  • Which tools are used most frequently? What share of WFH employees use Teams, Zoom, Google Drive etc?
  • Which telecom providers are used for connecting the home office?
  • Do employers provide compensation or telecom subscriptions for their employees?
  • Which benefits does the employee lose or gain, and what is the impact on aspects like productivity and job satisfaction?

A must read for....

Telecoms operators will be interested because the report details the needs for connectivity. Employers across many sectors will be interested to learn about the conditions of WFH and how they can be optimised in terms of equipment, compensation and employee well-being. Many important market players are discussed, including Microsoft, Zoom, KPN, Vodafone, Ziggo, T-Mobile, Google, Dropbox, Citrix and Cisco.

More insights?

The report is published quarterly, with updated survey results from the TP Insights consumer panel. We always strive to make our reports as complete as possible. However, if you feel certain information may be missing, please contact us! We have a comprehensive data set from our survey participants and are always happy to help and provide additional information.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Overview
Published 31 Aug 2021
Pages 50
File Type PDF
Size 4291kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed, General, Internet, Mobile
Topics Market research / news, Applications / Software / IT, Voice services, Security, Storage, Wireline, Wireless, Internet Access, Broadcast, Consumer, Enterprise
Companies Cisco, Citrix, Dropbox, Google, KPN, Microsoft, Skype, T-Mobile, VodafoneZiggo, Zoom

Authors of this report

Bart Kooning Market Research

Expertise: Dutch TMT, Consumer Insights, Apps, Mobile

