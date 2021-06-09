Edition: International
African mobile phone market grows 14% in Q1

Wednesday 9 June 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Africa's overall mobile phone market had year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14.0 percent in the first quarter to 53.3 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). Its report says the region's smartphone market grew 16.8 percent in Q1 to 23.4 million units, with the feature phone market up 11.9 percent to 29.9 million units. Major African smartphone markets performed well with the exception of South Africa, where the main vendors faced supply shortages and an economic environment that hit demand.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Infinix / Nokia / Oppo / Samsung / Xiaomi
Countries: Africa
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

