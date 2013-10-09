Edition: International
Amazon in talks to buy MGM for USD 9 billion - report

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 09:12 CET | News
Amazon is thinking of buying MGM, the Information reported, citing a source familiar with the situation. MGM is known for its historic catalogue of films, including the James Bond franchise and other well-known titles such as Rocky and the Pink Panther. It also owns the Epix cable channels and has made TV shows such as The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo and reality shows such as Shark Trank and Survivor.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Epix
Countries: World
