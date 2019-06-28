Amazon Music grows to 55 mln users worldwide

Amazon Music has reached over 55 million customers globally, the company announced. This puts its just behind Apple Music, which reported over 60 million customers last June, and well behind market leader Spotify, with nearly 250 million users as of Q3 2019.
The company did not provide a breakdown of paid and free users of the music streaming service. It said subscriptions to the paid Amazon Music Unlimited option grew by more than 50 percent last year. Steve Boom, VP for digital music at Amazon, said in an interview with the Financial Times that the majority of users paid for the service.
Overall Amazon Music users grew nearly 50 percent year-over-year across the US, UK, Germany and Japan and more than doubled in newer countries such as France, Italy, Spain and Mexico. Absolute numbers for the countries were not disclosed.
Global growth was supported by a launch in Brazil in the second half of 2019, the introduction of the premium service Amazon Music HD and the launch of a free, ad-supported service in the US, UK, and Germany.
