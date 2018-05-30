Edition: International
Amazon secures Ligue 1 rights in France for 2021-2024 seasons, Canal Plus to retaliate with black-out

Monday 14 June 2021 | 11:02 CET | News
France's football governing body LFP has awarded the Ligue 1 broadcasting rights returned by Mediapro to Amazon Prime Video for the next three seasons, starting in August. This will be the first time that the country sees a streaming platform buy exclusive rights to the football tournament, in an agreement that covers around 80 percent of Ligue 1 games, as well as Ligue 2 matches. While financial terms have not been disclosed, sources close to the deal told the press that Amazon has agreed to pay in the region of EUR 250-275 million per year for the Ligue 1 rights, and an additional EUR 9

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Canal Plus
Countries: France
