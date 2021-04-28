Edition: International
America Movil sees service revenue growth slow in Q1, EBITDA still up 5%

Wednesday 28 April 2021 | 09:17 CET | News
America Movil reported first-quarter revenues down 0.8 percent year-on-year to MXN 248 billion. While customer growth remained solid, the stronger US dollar and new Covid confinements in key markets such as Brazil and Mexico put pressure on results. 

Categories: General
Companies: America Movil
Countries: Latin America
