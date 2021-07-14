Edition: International
America Movil Q2 revenue down slightly on stronger peso, underlying service revenue grows 5%

Wednesday 14 July 2021 | 09:24 CET | News
America Movil reported another small drop in revenues in the second quarter, as the stronger peso sent sales 0.4 percent lower to MXN 253 billion. Service revenue dropped 4.6 percent, while equipment revenue jumped 34.0 percent as commercial activity picked up. At constant exchange rates, service revenue increased 5.3 percent year-on-year, following a recovery from the pandemic effects a year ago. 

Categories: General
Companies: America Movil
Countries: Latin America
Related

Claro Brasil Q2 turnover up 2% to BRL 9.8 billion
Published 14 Jul 2021 13:43 CET | Brazil
Claro Brasil reported a turnover of BRL 9.81 billion for the second quarter of 2021, up 2.1 percent year-on-year. Mobile revenue ...

Claro Caribbean Q2 sales up 15% on over 600,000 new mobile subs
Published 14 Jul 2021 13:22 CET | Caribbean
America Movil's Claro units in the Caribbean reported total revenues up 15.4 percent year on year to USD 467 million in the April ...

Claro Central America sales up 12% in Q2, adds 380,000 subs
Published 14 Jul 2021 12:54 CET | Central America
America Movil's combined Central American units, operating under the Claro brand, posted second-quarter revenues up 12.2 percent ...

Claro Peru revenues soar in Q2, adds 320,000 mobile subs
Published 14 Jul 2021 12:40 CET | Peru
Claro Peru's revenues soared by 43.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the pandemic-affected year-earlier result ...

Claro Ecuador revenues up 4% in Q2 on prepay surge
Published 14 Jul 2021 12:26 CET | Ecuador
America Movil's Claro Ecuador unit returned to growth in the second quarter of 2021, posting revenues of USD 252 million, up 4.2 ...

Claro Argentina adds over 850,000 mobile subs in Q2
Published 14 Jul 2021 12:00 CET | Argentina
America Movil said second-quarter revenues adjusted for inflation at its Claro Argentina unit fell another 7.7 percent year on ...

Claro Chile revenues up 7% in Q2, adds 165,000 mobile subs
Published 14 Jul 2021 11:45 CET | Chile
America Movil's Claro Chile unit reported a 6.6 percent year-on-year rise in total revenues to CLP 194.2 billion in the second ...

Claro Colombia service revenues up 9% in Q2, gains 380,000 mobile subs
Published 14 Jul 2021 11:17 CET | Colombia
Claro Colombia, a subsidiary of America Movil, reported a 14.1 percent year on year surge in second quarter revenues to COP 3.6 ...

America Movil service revenues up 7% in Mexico in Q2, adds 430,000 mobile subs
Published 14 Jul 2021 10:53 CET | Mexico
America Movil reported second-quarter revenues for its domestic market of Mexico up 19.7 percent year on year to MXN 75.3 ...

A1 lifts outlook for FY revenue growth after positive Q2

Published 14 Jul 2021 09:34 CET | Austria
Austrian operator A1 has raised its outlook for the fiscal year 2021, expecting now 2-3 percent growth in total revenue compared ...

America Movil to roll out Claro Box TV service across LatAm
Published 03 May 2021 11:43 CET | Latin America
America Movil plans to launch its Claro Box TV streaming service in all its Latin American markets following the initial rollout ...

America Movil sees service revenue growth slow in Q1, EBITDA still up 5%
Published 28 Apr 2021 09:17 CET | Latin America
America Movil reported first-quarter revenues down 0.8 percent year-on-year to MXN 248 billion. While customer growth remained ...





