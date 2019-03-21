Edition: International
Apple faces USD 12 mln fine in Russia over app store policies

Wednesday 28 April 2021 | 12:22 CET | News
Russian federal competition watchdog FAS has imposed a RUB 906.3 million (USD 12.1 million) fine on Apple for violation of the anti-monopoly law. The fine is based on revenues of the company in the country and follows an investigation completed in August 2020.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Kaspersky
Countries: Russian Federation
Related

Apple agrees to pre-install Russian apps on devices in country - report
Published 18 Mar 2021 08:30 CET | Russian Federation
Apple has agreed to comply with the Russian law on pre-installation of software of Russian origin onto its devices to be sold in ...

Russian regulator finds Apple abusing app store control

Published 12 Aug 2020 15:39 CET | Russian Federation
Russian federal competition regulator FAS has found that Apple abused its dominant position on the mobile applications market, by ...

Russian watchdog submits draft law requiring domestic OS on mobile devices
Published 04 Feb 2020 13:30 CET | Russian Federation
Russian federal competition watchdog FAS plans to submit to the government a draft law requiring advance installation of domestic ...

Parental control app developers file EU complaint against Apple
Published 08 May 2019 16:50 CET | Europe
Ukrainian company Kidslox has submitted a complaint against Apple to the EU competition authorities, accusing the company of ...

Apple defends decision to pull 'risky' screen-time apps from store
Published 29 Apr 2019 10:40 CET | World
Apple has defended its recent removal of certain parental control apps from its App Store, following an article in the New York ...

Kaspersky Lab complains to Russia competition watchdog over Apple

Published 21 Mar 2019 09:46 CET | Russian Federation
Kaspersky Laboratory has filed a complaint with Russia's federal competition watchdog FAS over Apple's policy in the parental ...





