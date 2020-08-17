Edition: International
Apple invests EUR 1 bln in new design facility in Munich

Wednesday 10 March 2021 | 11:12 CET | News
Apple said it will invest EUR 1 billion to build a new facility at its design hub in Munich. The new centre will focus on 5G, connectivity and wireless technologies. Apple already built engineering sites in Nabern in Kirchheim unter Teck, in 2019. Half of Apple's global power management design team is currently located in Germany. Apple also has staff in Munich working on application processor SoCs, and analogue and mixed signal systems for iPhones.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: Germany / World
