Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple raises initial production order for new iPhones by 20% - report

Wednesday 14 July 2021 | 09:46 CET | News
Apple has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a sharp increase from its 2020 iPhone shipments, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. That's 20 percent more than its usual production run of 75 million units in recent launches.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Intel, Apple start trialing 3-nm production at TSMC ahead of launch in H2 2022 - report
Published 02 Jul 2021 09:00 CET | World
Apple and Intel have started testing new 3-nm production technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Nikkei Asia has ...

Apple enhances Health app, adds tab to share health data
Published 08 Jun 2021 10:29 CET | World
Apple has announced a range of new features for its Health app at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The revamped Health ...

Apple unveils iOS update with new FaceTime, privacy features
Published 08 Jun 2021 09:22 CET | World
Apple has unveiled the next version of iOS at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Expected to launch later this year on ...

Apple to account for 40% of smartphone revenues in 2022 on 20% of devices sold
Published 07 Jun 2021 12:00 CET | World
Sales of iPhones are set to bring in over USD 200 billion in 2022, equivalent to nearly 40 percent of total smartphone hardware ...

Smartphone sales lift 26% in Q1, led by Samsung - study
Published 07 Jun 2021 11:27 CET | World
Smartphone sales grew 26 percent worldwide in the first quarter to 3780 million, as compared to the year before, according to the ...

Apple raises dividend as sales growth accelerates to 54% in March quarter
Published 29 Apr 2021 08:21 CET | World
Apple's sales growth accelerated to 54 percent in its fiscal second quarter to March, for a total USD 89.6 billion in revenues. ...

Apple gains smartphone share in most big markets in Q1, led by Germany, US
Published 28 Apr 2021 15:47 CET | World
Apple grew its share of smartphone sales in several countries during the first quarter of 2021, driven by demand for its new ...

Apple rolls out iOS update with new controls on app tracking
Published 27 Apr 2021 08:49 CET | World
Apple has confirmed the launch of iOS 14.5 for iPhone users. The software update comes with a big change in privacy controls, ...

Apple partners with TSMC to develop micro OLEDs - report
Published 10 Feb 2021 16:40 CET | World
Apple has partnered with TSMC to make ultra-advanced display technology at an unknown facility in Taiwan, Nikkei Asia learned. ...

Apple appoints new head of hardware engineering
Published 26 Jan 2021 09:18 CET | World
Apple has announced a shift in its executive team, with John Ternus taking over from Dan Riccio as head of the company's Hardware ...

Apple introduces four iPhone 12 models with 5G
Published 14 Oct 2020 09:05 CET | World
Apple has unveiled its first 5G iPhones. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models go on pre-sale from 16 October in over 30 ...





Related Info

Intel, Apple start trialing 3-nm production at TSMC ahead of launch in H2 2022 - report
2 Jul | World | News
Apple enhances Health app, adds tab to share health data
8 Jun | World | News
Apple unveils iOS update with new FaceTime, privacy features
8 Jun | World | News
Apple to account for 40% of smartphone revenues in 2022 on 20% of devices sold
7 Jun | World | News
Smartphone sales lift 26% in Q1, led by Samsung - study
7 Jun | World | News
Apple raises dividend as sales growth accelerates to 54% in March quarter
29 Apr | World | News
Apple gains smartphone share in most big markets in Q1, led by Germany, US
28 Apr | World | News
Apple rolls out iOS update with new controls on app tracking
27 Apr | World | News
Apple partners with TSMC to develop micro OLEDs - report
10 Feb | World | News
Apple appoints new head of hardware engineering
26 Jan | World | News
Apple introduces four iPhone 12 models with 5G
14 Oct 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Jul Tele2 Q2 2021
14 Jul Cogeco Communications Q3
15 Jul BT AGM
16 Jul Doro Q2 2021
16 Jul Dtac Q2 2021
16 Jul Ericsson Q2 2021
16 Jul Elisa Q2 2021
20 Jul Netflix Q2 2021
20 Jul Telenor Q2 2021
20 Jul Iridium Q2 2021
21 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2021
21 Jul Telia Q2 2021
21 Jul Verizon Q2 2021
21 Jul Crown Castle Q2
21 Jul Netgear Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now