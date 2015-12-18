Edition: International
Apple releases 4 models in new iPhone 13 range, sales to start 24 September

Wednesday 15 September 2021 | 08:37 CET | News
Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 13 line-up, again offering a choice of four models. The new range offers modest updates compared to last year's series, such as a faster processor, camera improvements and screen updates. The new phones go on pre-order 17 September starting from USD 699 and will be in shops from 24 September in the US and over 30 other markets.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
