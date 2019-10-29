Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple updates AirPods, intros new Apple Music plan at USD 5

Tuesday 19 October 2021 | 09:05 CET | News
Apple has updated its wireless AirPods headphones, with a new design and improved audio. The earphones were presented at an event with new MacBooks, new colours for the HomePod mini speaker and a new Apple Music plan at the lower price of USD 5 per month. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Apple puts focus back on HomePod with new hire - report
Published 15 Oct 2021 13:48 CET | World
Apple has re-hired Afrooz Family to lead the team developing its HomePod software, Bloomberg reported, adding the move could mean ...

Apple updates iPad, iPad Mini tablets, to launch Watch 7 later this year
Published 15 Sep 2021 09:14 CET | World
Apple presented the new Apple Watch 7 series and updates to the classic iPad and iPad mini at its fall product launch. The new ...

Apple releases 4 models in new iPhone 13 range, sales to start 24 September
Published 15 Sep 2021 08:37 CET | World
Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 13 line-up, again offering a choice of four models. The new range offers modest updates ...

Apple relaxes App Store rules after Japan probe, to allow media apps to link to other payment options
Published 02 Sep 2021 08:57 CET | Japan
Apple announced a new step towards giving iOS app publishers more freedom in their use of the App Store. In a settlement of a ...

Apple agrees USD 100 mln developer fund, new App Store terms to settle class action suit
Published 27 Aug 2021 09:12 CET | World
Apple has agreed to make changes to its App Store in an effort to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by developers in the US. ...

Apple reduces free trial of TV+ service to 3 months from July
Published 22 Jun 2021 14:27 CET | World
Apple is shortening the free trial of its TV+ service from July. Apple devices owners currently get one year free to the SVoD ...

Apple unveils iOS update with new FaceTime, privacy features
Published 08 Jun 2021 09:22 CET | World
Apple has unveiled the next version of iOS at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Expected to launch later this year on ...

Apple Music adds lossless quality, support for Dolby Atmos
Published 17 May 2021 16:22 CET | World
Apple announced plans to upgrade its Apple Music service with higher quality audio, following a trend in the digital music market ...

Apple unveils family credit card, podcast subscriptions
Published 21 Apr 2021 11:08 CET | World
Apple has unveiled Apple Card Family, a new credit card designed for shared use. Two people can co-own the titanium card, with ...

Apple starts selling Fitness+ subscriptions, intros AirPods Max headphones
Published 08 Dec 2020 15:46 CET | World
Apple announced that its new service Apple Fitness+ will launch 14 December. First announced in September by the company for a ...

Apple launches USD 249 noise-cancelling AirPods Pro
Published 29 Oct 2019 11:26 CET | World
Apple has announced the launch of a premium version of its AirPods wireless in-ear headphones complete with advanced noise ...





Related Info

Apple puts focus back on HomePod with new hire - report
15 Oct | World | News
Apple updates iPad, iPad Mini tablets, to launch Watch 7 later this year
15 Sep | World | News
Apple releases 4 models in new iPhone 13 range, sales to start 24 September
15 Sep | World | News
Apple relaxes App Store rules after Japan probe, to allow media apps to link to other payment options
2 Sep | Japan | News
Apple agrees USD 100 mln developer fund, new App Store terms to settle class action suit
27 Aug | World | News
Apple reduces free trial of TV+ service to 3 months from July
22 Jun | World | News
Apple unveils iOS update with new FaceTime, privacy features
8 Jun | World | News
Apple Music adds lossless quality, support for Dolby Atmos
17 May | World | News
Apple unveils family credit card, podcast subscriptions
21 Apr | World | News
Apple starts selling Fitness+ subscriptions, intros AirPods Max headphones
8 Dec 2020 | World | News
Apple launches USD 249 noise-cancelling AirPods Pro
29 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Oct Arm DevSummit
20 Oct Verizon Q3 2021
20 Oct Crown Castle Q3
20 Oct Elisa Q3 results
20 Oct Bango strategy day
20 Oct Samsung Unpacked Part 2
21 Oct Digi Q3 2021
21 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2021
21 Oct AT&T Q3 2021
21 Oct Intel Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 results
21 Oct Snap Q3
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
21 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2021
22 Oct Doro Q3 results
25 Oct Facebook Q3
25 Oct Dtac Q3 2021
25 Oct Calix Q3 2021
26 Oct Siminn Q3 2021
26 Oct F5 Networks fiscal Q4
26 Oct SK hynix Q3
26 Oct Orange group Q3 2021
26 Oct MediaTek Q3
26 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
26 Oct Twitter Q3 2021
26 Oct KPN Q3 2021
26 Oct Alphabet Q3 2021
26 Oct Digital Realty Q3
26 Oct Cabsat
26 Oct MWC Los Angeles
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now