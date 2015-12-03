Edition: International
Apple revenues hit record high in Q4 but chip shortages still plague

Friday 29 October 2021 | 09:51 CET | News
Apple said sales for its fiscal fourth quarter to 25 September advanced 29 percent from the year before, slower than in the previous quarter, but still hit a record USD 83.4 billion. The operating profit meanwhile lifted to USD 23.78 billion from 14.77 billion, while the net profit increased to USD 20.55 billion from 12.67 billion.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
