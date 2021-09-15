Edition: International
Apple quarterly revenues up over 8% to record USD 124 billion

Friday 28 January 2022 | 08:22 CET | News
Apple reported record revenues for its fiscal first quarter to December, up 8.3 percent from a year earlier to USD 123.9 billion. Net profit rose 20 percent to USD 34.6 billion, and the operating profit improved 24 percent to USD 41.5 billion. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
