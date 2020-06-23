Edition: International
Apple unveils iOS update with new FaceTime, privacy features

Tuesday 8 June 2021 | 09:22 CET | News
Apple has unveiled the next version of iOS at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Expected to launch later this year on the next generation of iPhones, iOS 15 comes with updates to FaceTime like opening up to Windows and Android users, privacy improvements in Siri and email, and support for home keys and IDs in the Wallet, among other new features. Apple's also updating the software for iPads and Apple Watch, with new productivity and mindfulness features.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
