Apple to add emergency satellite messaging to iPhone - report

Tuesday 31 August 2021 | 14:32 CET | News
Apple is planning to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone, focusing initial on emergency messaging for areas without cellular coverage, Bloomberg reports citing people with knowledge of the situation. Speculation that the next iPhone will have satellite capabilities increased after TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the phone will probably work with spectrum owned by Globalstar.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Apple / Globalstar / Iridium
Countries: World
