Apple updates iPad Pro, Apple TV, introduces AirTag

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 09:07 CET | News
Apple has released a new generation of iPad Pro tablets and updated its Apple TV device. The company also introduced a new product called AirTag, which builds on its 'Find My' system for locating devices.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
