Apple to offer TV+ subscribers discounted bundle of CBS All Access, Showtime

Apple announced a new offer for its TV+ subscribers in the US to get discounted access to the streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime. Adding the two services will cost Apple TV+ customers only USD 9.99 per month, compared to the standard price of USD 20.98 for the two services. The offer comes as Apple tries to grow the attractiveness of its TV service with additional third-party services.
CBS All Access and Showtime are both part of media group ViacomCBS, which has also been looking at new ways to bundle its services and enhance its streaming offer. Both services are offered with a seven-day free trial.
By subscribing through Apple TV channels, customers can watch content from all three services online and offline, ad-free and on demand, over the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscriptions to Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and Showtime using their personal Apple ID and password.
Apple also announced changes to its radio services offered over Apple Music. It's renaming the Beats 1 online radio station as Apple Music 1, and also launching two new radio stations. Apple Music Hits will play popular songs from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s and Apple Music Country will showcase country music.
