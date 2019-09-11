Edition: International
Wireless

Apple plans bundled service packages alongside new iPhone in October - report

Thursday 13 August 2020 | 15:43 CET | News

Apple is reportedly planning to sell its services such as TV and music at reduced cost as part of bundles organized into several pricing tiers. The bundles, referred to internally as Apple One, could launch alongside the new iPhone line in October, according to Bloomberg News.

Apple plans to release a basic package bundling Apple Music and Apple TV+, with an intermediary tier adding the Apple Arcade gaming product and a premium offering including the above products plus iCloud storage, according to Bloomberg's unnamed sources.

The company believes that multiple subscriptions will help increase recurring revenue, monetizing its millions of hardware clients further by upselling digital services.

Later in 2020, Apple iPhones and iPads will offer users the packages based on their existing usage automatically, as part of iOS 14, the upcoming version of the company's proprietary operating system.

A higher end package will also offer a subscription for virtual fitness classes conducted via an app codenamed 'Seymour' that will compete with similar products from Peloton Interactive and Nike.

The new services bundles will work with Apple’s Family Sharing system which allow as many as six people to use a product with an overall monthly saving. A family subscribing to all of Apple’s major services currently available plus the highest iCloud storage tier would pay USD 45/month under current prices, and a bundle could reduce this by more than USD 5/month.


