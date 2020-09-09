Edition: International
Wireless

Apple announces media event for 15 September

Wednesday 9 September 2020 | 08:43 CET | News

Apple has sent out a media invite for a virtual product launch planned for 15 September. No further details were provided, but the company is expected to present a range of new products, including an iPad, Apple Watch and HomePod speaker. The new series of iPhones has been delayed to October.

Apple traditionally presents its new iPhone in September, ahead of the important year-end sales. However, the company said at its last earnings report that the new iPhones would be a "few weeks later" this year due to difficulties in the supply chain following the coronavirus pandemic. 

The company is expected to present in October four new iPhone models, possibly the first to include 5G. The iPhone 12 will be available with a 5.4- or 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 12 Pro will come with 6.1- and 6.7-inch models. Feature improvements are expected to focus on the camera and displays, with likely at least one 120Hz screen. 

The September event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre, streamed live without any participants in attendance. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

iPhone

::: more

