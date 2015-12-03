Edition: International
Wireless

Apple maintains growth in June quarter, revenues up 11% on demand for Mac, iPad

Friday 31 July 2020 | 08:16 CET | News

Apple reported a solid set of results for its fiscal third quarter to June. Revenues rose 11 percent to USD 59.7 billion, and earnings increased 18 percent to USD 2.58. The company maintained its dividend at 82 cents a share and announced plans for a four-for-one share split to make its share price more accessible. 

Sales of the iPhone rose a modest 1.7 percent to USD 26.4 billion, supported by the launch of the more affordable iPhone SE model during the quarter. The move to home working during the coronavirus crisis drove Mac revenues 21.6 percent higher to USD 7.1 billion, and iPad sales increased 31 percent to USD 6.6 billion. Services revenue rose 14.8 percent to USD 13.2 billion. 

Apple also showed growth across all its geographic markets. Sales in the Americas were up 7.8 percent to USD 27.0 billion, and revenue in Europe jumped 18.9 percent to USD 14.2 billion. In China, revenues grew a slower 1.9 percent to USD 9.3 billion. 

The company did not provide a forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter. Normally it would announce new iPhone models during that quarter, but a report from Qualcomm suggested the latest Apple series may be slightly delayed. Apple CFO Luca Mestri confirmed in a call with analysts that the new iPhones would be a few weeks later than the end-September launch in 2019. 


