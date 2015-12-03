Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple increases dividend, share buybacks amid in-line Q1

Friday 1 May 2020 | 09:54 CET | News
Apple reported revenues for its fiscal second quarter to end March in line with expectations, up 1 percent year-on-year to USD 58.313 billion, but said service revenues reached a new all-time high of USD 13.348 billon (from 11.450 billion) and that wearables also reached record levels. Earnings per share lifted 4 percent meanwhile to USD 2.55. International sales accounted for 62 percent of total revenues and the operating cash flow increased by USD 2.2 billion to 13.3 billion. As a result, the company has lifted its quarterly cash dividend by 6 percent to USD 0.82 per share, from 0.77 per share in the previous quarter. The company also upped its existing share buyback programme by USD 50 billion. 

CFO Luca Maestri said the company’s installed base of devices also marked record levels in all geographic segments and major product categories. The CFO said the company was “confident” in the future and that it continues to invest in all areas of its business to support its long-term plans, including its five-year commitment to contribute USD 350 billion to the US economy.’ 

Looking more closely at results, sales in the Americas were almost unchanged, off at USD 25.473 billion form 25.596 billion. They rose in Europe to USD 14.294 billion from 13.054 billion but fell in Greater China to USD 9.455 from 10.218 and in Japan to USD 5.206 billion form 5.532 billion. In the rest of Asia Pacific, they increased somewhat to USD 3.885 billion from 3.615 billion. 

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of USD 43.049 billion from 39.817 billion the year earlier.

 

iPhone sales off, Wearables up

By category, iPhone sales slipped to USD 28.962 billion from 31.051 billion while at Wearables, they advanced to USD 6.284 billion form 5.129 billion. Sales dipped a bit for Macs and iPads to USD 5.351 billion and 4.368 billion respectively, but rose for services to USD 13.348 billion from 11.450.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Apple delays production of new iPhones by one month - report
Published 27 Apr 2020 14:56 CET | World
Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, people familiar ...

Apple, Google update specifications for Covid-19 tracing apps
Published 27 Apr 2020 10:18 CET | World
Apple and Google have published an update of the joint technical specifications they are developing for mobile apps to trace ...

Apple's App Store expands to 175 countries, Apple Music to 167
Published 21 Apr 2020 09:59 CET | World
The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Congo, Gabon, ...

Apple unveils new iPhone SE model for USD 399
Published 15 Apr 2020 18:02 CET | World
Apple has revived its low-cost iPhone SE model in an attempt to shore up sales in the face of the looming economic slowdown and ...

Apple beats quarterly outlook with growth in iPhones, wearables, services
Published 29 Jan 2020 08:08 CET | World
Apple performed better than expected in its fiscal first quarter to December. Revenues rose 9 percent year-on-year to a record ...





Related Info

Apple delays production of new iPhones by one month - report
27 Apr | World | News
Apple, Google update specifications for Covid-19 tracing apps
27 Apr | World | News
Apple's App Store expands to 175 countries, Apple Music to 167
21 Apr | World | News
Apple unveils new iPhone SE model for USD 399
15 Apr | World | News
Apple beats quarterly outlook with growth in iPhones, wearables, services
29 Jan | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2020
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Viavi fiscal Q3
06 May Ribbon Communications Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
07 May Motorola Solutions Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now