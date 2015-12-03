Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple announces media event for 13 October, first 5G iPhone expected

Wednesday 7 October 2020 | 08:51 CET | News

Apple has sent out invitations for a media event on 13 October. The company is widely expected to present a new generation of iPhones, which will go on sale in time for the year-end shopping season. 

Normally the company presents the new iPhones in September, but this year it has faced production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead Apple presented a range of other consumer devices last month, including new smartwatches, tablets and the Apple One subscriptions. 

The latest reports suggest Apple will present four new models in the iPhone 12 series, including its first models with 5G. They are expected to hit shops from 23 October. Other new products at the event may include the AirTag wireless key bob, the AirPods Studio heaphones and possible a new HomePod speaker or Apple TV. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Apple kondigt nieuwe generatie iPhones op dinsdag 13 oktober aan
Published 07 Oct 2020 08:03 CET | World
Apple heeft de internationale media en andere geïnteresseerden uitgenodigd voor een online event op dinsdag 13 oktober om 19:00 ...

Apple introduces new watches, tablets, launches Apple One, fitness subscription services
Published 16 Sep 2020 09:02 CET | World
Apple has released several new products at its 'Time Flies' online event. These include the Apple Watch 6 series, the lower cost ...

Apple's iPhone 11 is most shipped smartphone worldwide in H1 - study
Published 01 Sep 2020 15:13 CET | World
The iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone worldwide in H1 2020 with shipments of 37.7 million units, according to the latest ...

Apple expected to ship less next-gen iPhones in H2 due to covid-19, possible WeChat ban - study
Published 31 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | World
Apple is expected to ship 63-68 million next-generation iPhone devices (iPhone 12 lineup) worldwide in the second quarter, 5 ...

Apple names new marketing chief
Published 05 Aug 2020 10:42 CET | World
Apple's marketing chief Phil Schiller is stepping down to take a smaller role at the company. The company promoted Greg (Joz) ...

Apple maintains growth in June quarter, revenues up 11% on demand for Mac, iPad
Published 31 Jul 2020 08:16 CET | World
Apple reported a solid set of results for its fiscal third quarter to June. Revenues rose 11 percent to USD 59.7 billion, and ...

Apple unveils iOS 14 for iPhones, new watch OS 7
Published 23 Jun 2020 09:38 CET | World | Update: 23 Jun 2020 13:16 CET
Apple has unveiled its latest operating system for iPhones, the new iOS 14, which will be suitable for all iPhones released from ...

Apple increases dividend, share buybacks amid in-line Q1
Published 01 May 2020 09:54 CET | World
Apple reported revenues for its fiscal second quarter to end March in line with expectations, up 1 percent year-on-year to USD ...

Apple unveils new iPhone SE model for USD 399
Published 15 Apr 2020 18:02 CET | World
Apple has revived its low-cost iPhone SE model in an attempt to shore up sales in the face of the looming economic slowdown and ...

Apple mulls delaying first 5G iPhone launch due to coronavirus - report
Published 26 Mar 2020 08:23 CET | World
Apple is preparing to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhones as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global demand and ...





Related Info

Apple kondigt nieuwe generatie iPhones op dinsdag 13 oktober aan
08:03 | World | News
Apple introduces new watches, tablets, launches Apple One, fitness subscription services
16 Sep | World | News
Apple's iPhone 11 is most shipped smartphone worldwide in H1 - study
1 Sep | World | News
Apple expected to ship less next-gen iPhones in H2 due to covid-19, possible WeChat ban - study
31 Aug | World | News
Apple names new marketing chief
5 Aug | World | News
Apple maintains growth in June quarter, revenues up 11% on demand for Mac, iPad
31 Jul | World | News
Apple unveils iOS 14 for iPhones, new watch OS 7
23 Jun | World | News
Apple increases dividend, share buybacks amid in-line Q1
1 May | World | News
Apple unveils new iPhone SE model for USD 399
15 Apr | World | News
Apple mulls delaying first 5G iPhone launch due to coronavirus - report
26 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct Arm DevSummit
06 Oct Global Carrier Billing Summit
07 Oct RSPG Plenary meeting
08 Oct Marvell Technology Investor Day
12 Oct SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now