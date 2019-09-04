Apple unveils new iPhone SE model for USD 399

Apple has revived its low-cost iPhone SE model in an attempt to shore up sales in the face of the looming economic slowdown and until it can get a 5G phone the market. Priced at USD 399, the new iPhone SE will start pre-sales on 17 April.
The new phone runs the same A13 Bionic octa-core processor introduced with the iPhone 11 range last year, while coming in a smaller body with 4.7-inch HD display. The iPhone SE features an aluminum and glass design with all-black front and choice of black, white or red body.
The new device supports the Haptic Touch system for quick actions and comes with a Home button including Touch ID. Other features include wireless and fast charging, gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and dual Sim support with eSim.
On the back is a single 12-megapixel, f/1.8 camera with support for 4K video recording at 60 fps. With the neural engine of the A13 chip, Apple offers a range of photo effects, including Portrait mode, six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control, as well as 'Smart HDR' to optimise lighting around recognized subjects. The iPhone SE also comes with a front camera with machine learning and depth effects.
The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models. Official sales will start on 24 April in the US and 40 other countries, with trade-in offers also available through Apple. Purchases through Apple come with free, no-contract delivery. A portion of the price of all red models will go to the Global Fund's Covid-19 response, as well as HIV/AIDS treatment grants.
