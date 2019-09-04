Edition: International
Wireless

Apple unveils new iPhone SE model for USD 399

Wednesday 15 April 2020 | 18:02 CET | News

Apple has revived its low-cost iPhone SE model in an attempt to shore up sales in the face of the looming economic slowdown and until it can get a 5G phone the market. Priced at USD 399, the new iPhone SE will start pre-sales on 17 April.

The new phone runs the same A13 Bionic octa-core processor introduced with the iPhone 11 range last year, while coming in a smaller body with 4.7-inch HD display. The iPhone SE features an aluminum and glass design with all-black front and choice of black, white or red body. 

The new device supports the Haptic Touch system for quick actions and comes with a Home button including Touch ID.  Other features include wireless and fast charging, gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and dual Sim support with eSim. 

On the back is a single 12-megapixel, f/1.8 camera with support for 4K video recording at 60 fps. With the neural engine of the A13 chip, Apple offers a range of photo effects, including Portrait mode, six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control, as well as 'Smart HDR' to optimise lighting around recognized subjects. The iPhone SE also comes with a front camera with machine learning and depth effects. 

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models. Official sales will start on 24 April in the US and 40 other countries, with trade-in offers also available through Apple. Purchases through Apple come with free, no-contract delivery. A portion of the price of all red models will go to the Global Fund's Covid-19 response, as well as HIV/AIDS treatment grants. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

iPhone

,

LTE

::: more

Related

BT Mobile, EE to offer new iPhone SE in UK
Published 16 Apr 2020 10:51 CET | United Kingdom
BT Mobile and EE have both confirmed plans to offer the new iPhone SE in the UK. EE customers can order the new smartphone from ...

Apple mulls delaying first 5G iPhone launch due to coronavirus - report
Published 26 Mar 2020 08:23 CET | World
Apple is preparing to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhones as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global demand and ...

Apple shuts stores worldwide, plans to hold WWDC online
Published 16 Mar 2020 10:28 CET | World
Apple has announced additional measures due to the spread of the coronavirus. While the company is reopening its stores in China, ...

Apple's iPhone XR was bestseller for 2019, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus dominated 5G smartphones
Published 26 Feb 2020 11:24 CET | World
Apple's iPhone XR was the world's most popular smartphone in 2019, with 46.3 million units shipped, more than double the 23.1 ...

Apple says Q2 sales to fall short as Coronavirus slows iPhone supplies worldwide
Published 18 Feb 2020 09:05 CET | World
Apple said slower production due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) means it will not be able to meet expectations for the fiscal ...

Apple tops global smartphone market in Q4 on back of iPhone 11 sales
Published 30 Jan 2020 10:57 CET | World
Apple surged past Samsung to become the world's top smartphone vendor in the final quarter of 2019 thanks above all to the huge ...

Apple beats quarterly outlook with growth in iPhones, wearables, services
Published 29 Jan 2020 08:08 CET | World
Apple performed better than expected in its fiscal first quarter to December. Revenues rose 9 percent year-on-year to a record ...

Apple to unveil cheaper iPhone in March - report
Published 22 Jan 2020 08:54 CET | World
Apple hopes to unveil its cheaper iPhone in March, Bloomberg reported, with sources close to the matter saying production is ...

Apple intros new iPhone range, to launch games, TV services from USD 5 per month
Published 11 Sep 2019 08:36 CET | World
Apple has presented a new line of iPhones, as well new editions of the Apple Watch and iPad. In addition, the company announced ...

Apple looking to revive smartphone sales in emerging markets with lower-cost iPhone - report
Published 04 Sep 2019 13:34 CET | World
Apple is planning to launch a lower-cost iPhone next year to revive its sales in emerging markets and China, and to take back the ...





