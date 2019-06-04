Edition: International
Wireless

Apple's App Store expands to 175 countries, Apple Music to 167

Tuesday 21 April 2020 | 09:59 CET | News
Apple said its App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud services are now available in 20 more countries, with Apple Music available in 52 additional countries. This means the App Store is now present in 175 countries and regions around the world, while Apple Music is available in 167 countries and regions. All new Apple Music subscribers can benefit from a six-month free trial.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud are now available in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia in Africa; in the Maldives and Myanmar in Asia-Pacific; in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia in Europe; in Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq in the Middle East; and in Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu in Oceania. 

Apple Music has expanded to Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia in Africa; Bhutan in Asia-Pacific; Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia in Europe; the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay in Latin America and the Caribbean; in Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen in the Middle East; and in the Solomon Islands in Oceania. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
