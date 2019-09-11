Apple beats quarterly outlook with growth in iPhones, wearables, services

Apple performed better than expected in its fiscal first quarter to December. Revenues rose 9 percent year-on-year to a record USD 91.8 billion, ahead of its guidance thanks to strong growth over the holidays and growth in services, wearables and iPhones. Net earnings increased 19 percent to USD 4.99 per share.
Apple maintained its quarterly dividend at USD 0.77 per share. Operating cash flow reached USD 30.5 billion in the quarter, and Apple spent USD 20 billion on share repurchases and USD 3.5 billion on dividends in the period.
The launch of the new iPhone 11 series last autumn helped boost sales in the December quarter. iPhone revenues were up 8 percent year-on-year to USD 56 billion.
Services again showed the strongest growth, up 17 percent to USD 12.7 billion. Apple introduced during the quarter its new credit card, gaming service and the subscription service Apple TV+. The company counted a total 480 million subscriptions to Apple Music, iCloud, Arcade and Apple TV+ at year-end and raised its target for the end of 2020 to 600 million subscribers, from 500 million previously.
Revenues from the iPhone were down slightly to USD 6.0 billion from USD 6.7 billion a year ago. Sales of wearables, home products and accessories did better, up 37 percent to USD 10.0 billion, after the launch of the new Apple Watch in September and a price cut for the older watch models.
For the fiscal second quarter, Apple forecast revenues of USD 63-67 billion, up from USD 58 billion a year ago, and a gross margin at 38-39 percent.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions