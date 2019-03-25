Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple reports App Store sales up 16% over holidays

Wednesday 8 January 2020 | 13:20 CET | News

Apple said sales over its App Store rose 16 percent year-on-year in the week between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, to a record USD 1.42 billion. It also set a new single-day record of USD 386 million in sales on 01 January, an increase of 20 percent over the same day last year. 

The figures were included in a statement from the company highlighting the expansion of its services portfolio in 2019. This includes the launch of Apple News, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and the Apple Card. Apple did not provide any sales figures for the new services, but said it plans to expand the offering further in 2020. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Apple ziet App Store inkomsten met 16% stijgen in kerstweek
Published 08 Jan 2020 14:43 CET | World
Apple zegt dat de omzet in de App Store in de week tussen kerstavond en oudejaarsavond met 16 procent steeg tot een record van ...

Apple Pay overtakes Starbucks as top mobile payment app in US
Published 24 Oct 2019 13:07 CET | United States
Apple Pay took the lead in the m-payment apps classification in the US in 2018 after bumping Starbucks to the second position, ...

Apple opens app design, development accelerator in Shanghai
Published 11 Jul 2019 13:39 CET | China
Apple opened in Shanghai its first Chinese design and development accelerator to help local developers create better apps, ...

Apple defends fees in response to Spotify complaint
Published 25 Jun 2019 15:56 CET | Europe
Apple charged a fee for 680,000 Spotify users who chose to move from a free to a premium subscription through the Apple in-app ...

Apple faces new class-action suit from iOS developers
Published 05 Jun 2019 09:51 CET | United States
Apple is facing a new class-action lawsuit submitted by iOS developers represented by the law firm of Hagens Berman Sobol ...

Apple confirms end of iTunes, unveils iPadOS, WatchOS6, iOS13 and MacOS Catalina

Published 04 Jun 2019 09:27 CET | World
Apple unveiled an array of new software products during its annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. The most important news ...

Apple creates 'App Store Principles and Practices' page to counter monopoly accusations
Published 30 May 2019 10:38 CET | World
It said around 60 percent of the 100,000 or so apps and app updates reviewed each week are approved and that anyone who believes ...

Apple expands in services with news, gaming, TV and finance
Published 25 Mar 2019 19:53 CET | World
Apple is continuing its expansion in services with the launch of new subscription services for news and gaming. In addition, the ...





Related Info

Apple ziet App Store inkomsten met 16% stijgen in kerstweek
8 Jan | World | News
Apple Pay overtakes Starbucks as top mobile payment app in US
24 Oct 2019 | United States | News
Apple opens app design, development accelerator in Shanghai
11 Jul 2019 | China | News
Apple defends fees in response to Spotify complaint
25 Jun 2019 | Europe | News
Apple faces new class-action suit from iOS developers
5 Jun 2019 | United States | News
Apple confirms end of iTunes, unveils iPadOS, WatchOS6, iOS13 and MacOS Catalina
4 Jun 2019 | World | News
Apple creates 'App Store Principles and Practices' page to counter monopoly accusations
30 May 2019 | World | News
Apple expands in services with news, gaming, TV and finance
25 Mar 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan CES 2020
13 Jan Shaw Q1 2020
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
16 Jan Comcast investor day on Peacock streaming service
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now