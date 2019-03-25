Apple reports App Store sales up 16% over holidays

Apple said sales over its App Store rose 16 percent year-on-year in the week between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, to a record USD 1.42 billion. It also set a new single-day record of USD 386 million in sales on 01 January, an increase of 20 percent over the same day last year.
The figures were included in a statement from the company highlighting the expansion of its services portfolio in 2019. This includes the launch of Apple News, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and the Apple Card. Apple did not provide any sales figures for the new services, but said it plans to expand the offering further in 2020.
