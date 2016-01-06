Edition: International
Wireless

Apple App Store sales up 27% year-on-year during holiday week

Wednesday 6 January 2021 | 16:35 CET | News
Apple reported sales of USD 1.8 billion over its App Store in the week between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, driven largely by spending on games. The company said it also set another single-day record on New Year's Day, with over USD 540 million in transactions on the App Store.

