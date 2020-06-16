Edition: International
Wireless

Epic Games files competition complaint against Apple in Europe

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 12:36 CET | News
Epic Games is taking its fight against Apple's App Store policies to the EU. The company said it filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Commission's competition department, alleging that Apple has "not just harmed but completely eliminated competition" in app distribution and payment processes. Apple is accused of abusing the dominant position of its iOS platform to favour its own apps and services over competitors. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Epic Games / European Commission
Countries: Europe
Related

Facebook considers antitrust lawsuit against Apple - report
Published 28 Jan 2021 17:22 CET | World
Facebook is considering launching an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, The Information reports citing two people familiar with the ...

Epic Games takes legal action in the UK against Google, Apple
Published 18 Jan 2021 11:55 CET | United Kingdom
Epic Games, studio behind the popular Fortnite game, has started legal action in the UK against Apple and Google, filing claims ...

App spending jumps 20% in 2020, with 66% generated by gamers - App Annie
Published 13 Jan 2021 13:32 CET | World
Consumers worldwide downloaded 218 billion apps in 2020, up 7 percent from the year before, according to App Annie's 'State of ...

Apple App Store sales up 27% year-on-year during holiday week

Published 06 Jan 2021 16:35 CET | World
Apple reported sales of USD 1.8 billion over its App Store in the week between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, driven largely ...

Apple to halve App Store commission for small developers from 2021
Published 18 Nov 2020 12:38 CET | World
Apple announced it will charge a reduced commission on its App Store from next year for small businesses. App publishers with ...

Why Epic Games' legal battle against Apple will fail
Published 27 Oct 2020 12:56 CET | World
Epic Games, the maker of the popular game Fortnite, is fighting the 30 percent commission charged by Apple for sales via its App ...

US court says Apple does not need to reinstate Fortnite to its store, for the moment
Published 12 Oct 2020 09:41 CET | United States
The decisions reflect the temporary restraining order put out in August. Epic Games‌ has claimed that it should be given ...

Google promises Android changes to open up to alternative app stores
Published 29 Sep 2020 13:03 CET | World
Google is tightening its Play store policies for app developers, making sure all in-app purchases are subject to its billing ...

Spotify, Epic Games help set up Coalition for App Fairness lobby group
Published 24 Sep 2020 13:21 CET | World
A group of popular app providers has formed to lobby against unfair commercial terms on app stores. The 'Coalition for App ...

Australian watchdog to examine mobile apps stores

Published 08 Sep 2020 09:38 CET | Australia
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced it will examine the experiences of consumers, developers, ...

Apple removes Epic Games App Store account
Published 31 Aug 2020 11:16 CET | United States
Apple suspended the Epic Games developer account on 28 August, following a court ruling, EpicGames said in a blog post. The move ...

Epic files for court injunction after Apple threatens to cut off developer access
Published 18 Aug 2020 09:26 CET | United States
Epic Games has filed for a court injunction blocking Apple from restricting its access to iOS and Mac developer tools, the Wall ...

Epic sues Apple, Google after Fortnite pulled from app stores
Published 14 Aug 2020 08:47 CET | World
The popular game Fortnite from Epic Games has disappeared from Apple's App Store and Google Play, after the company tried to ...

Apple faces EU competition investigations into App Store, Apple Pay
Published 16 Jun 2020 14:02 CET | Europe
The EU has launched formal antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and Apple Pay systems. The European Commission said ...





