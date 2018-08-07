Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Epic sues Apple, Google after Fortnite pulled from app stores

Friday 14 August 2020 | 08:47 CET | News

The popular game Fortnite from Epic Games has disappeared from Apple's App Store and Google Play, after the company tried to circumvent their payment systems. Apple blocked the app after Epic started offering direct billing to avoid the App Store's 30 percent commission. Google followed and removed Fortnite from its store for similar reasons. 

Fortnite is still available through the Epic Android app, games consoles and PCs. Epic called for a social media campaign against Apple to #FreeFortnite, and the company filed lawsuits against Apple and Google in California for what it calls the anti-competitive practices. 

Apple is under investigation by the European Commission already for its app store practices, after receiving complaints from companies such as Spotify over the 30 percent commission. The EU authorities are concerned that Apple may be limiting competition in the market for digital media by requiring use of its own payment systems to access iOS devices. 

Epic previously tried to bypass the Play Store when it first released Fortnite for Android. It later published the game on the Google store so users no longer faced constant warnings over the risks of using apps from outside Google's store. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Epic Games / Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Fortnite ontwikkelaar Epic Games zet commissiebeleid applicatiewinkels Google en Apple op scherp
Published 14 Aug 2020 08:13 CET | World
Epic Games, ontwikkelaar van Fortnite, een onder jongeren populaire smartphone game, heeft het commissiebeleid van ...

Apple releases study on app store commissions
Published 23 Jul 2020 11:39 CET | World
Apple has commissioned a study looking at the rates charged developers by app stores. The publication of the report comes as the ...

Apple faces EU competition investigations into App Store, Apple Pay
Published 16 Jun 2020 14:02 CET | Europe
The EU has launched formal antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and Apple Pay systems. The European Commission said ...

Epic Games launches carrier billing with Fortumo
Published 09 Jun 2020 09:49 CET | World
Epic Games and Fortumo entered into a carrier billing partnership under which Epic Games integrated Fortumo's carrier billing ...

OnePlus 8 smartphones to support Fortnite at 90 fps

Published 26 May 2020 14:13 CET | World
OnePlus announced a new partnership with Epic Games to offer enhanced performance for the popular game Fortnite. The OnePlus 8 ...

Spotify files complaint against Apple with EU over app store 'tax'
Published 13 Mar 2019 14:33 CET | Europe | Update: 15 Mar 2019 10:44 CET
Spotify has filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission, saying the company benefits from unfair competition on ...

Spotify stops accepting new subscriptions over Apple platform
Published 09 Jan 2019 10:47 CET | World
Spotify has stopped accepting new subscribers over Apple's iTunes, following a similar move by Netflix. Customers can still ...

Epic Games opens up Fortnite for all Android devices
Published 12 Oct 2018 10:34 CET | World
The popular game Fortnite is now available for all Android devices, after an initial beta release limited to certain Samsung ...

Fortnite to bypass Google Play for Android launch
Published 07 Aug 2018 16:33 CET | World
Epic Games plans to bypass the Google Play store for the launch of its popular game Fortnite for Android devices, offering a ...





Related Info

Fortnite ontwikkelaar Epic Games zet commissiebeleid applicatiewinkels Google en Apple op scherp
08:13 | World | News
Apple releases study on app store commissions
23 Jul | World | News
Apple faces EU competition investigations into App Store, Apple Pay
16 Jun | Europe | News
Epic Games launches carrier billing with Fortumo
9 Jun | World | News
OnePlus 8 smartphones to support Fortnite at 90 fps
26 May | World | News
Spotify files complaint against Apple with EU over app store 'tax'
13 Mar 2019 | Europe | News
Spotify stops accepting new subscriptions over Apple platform
9 Jan 2019 | World | News
Epic Games opens up Fortnite for all Android devices
12 Oct 2018 | World | News
Fortnite to bypass Google Play for Android launch
7 Aug 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Aug TDC Q2 results
14 Aug Rovio H1 2020
17 Aug Cellcom Q2 2020
17 Aug Bezeq Q2 2020
18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
20 Aug A3 Q2 results
20 Aug Alibaba June quarter
20 Aug Alibaba Q2 2020
21 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now