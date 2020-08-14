Edition: International
US court orders Apple to allow alternative payments for iOS apps; Epic to appeal monopoly claim

Monday 13 September 2021 | 09:01 CET | News
Apple must allow iOS app payments outside the App Store, according to a decision in the case brought by Epic Games against Apple in California. While the judge found Apple was engaged in unfair competition by limiting payments to its own system, she rejected Epic's claim that Apple is a monopolist. The Fortnite maker said it plans to appeal the ruling, AP reports. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Epic Games
Countries: United States / World
