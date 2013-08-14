Edition: International
Google cuts Play store commission to 15% for subscriptions

Friday 22 October 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Previously Google allowed a reduced rate of 15 percent from the second year of a subscription. Going forward the lower rate will apply from day one of the subscription on the Play Store. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
