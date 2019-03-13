Edition: International
Apple accused of inflating cost of music apps in violation of EU competition law

Friday 30 April 2021 | 12:34 CET | News
The European Commission has accused Apple of abusing its dominant position in the market for distributing music streaming apps and as a result raising prices for consumers. The EU regulator found the company was harming competition by requiring music apps to use the Apple in-app payment system and not disclose alternative subscription channels to iOS customers. If the charges are confirmed, Apple could face fines of up to 10 percent of its turnover in the market. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / European Commission / Spotify
Countries: Europe
