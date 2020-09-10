Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

German Cartel Office opens proceeding against Apple

Monday 21 June 2021 | 14:46 CET | News
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has opened the first step of a proceeding against Apple to assess whether the company is of paramount significance across markets. The anti-trust authority will examine whether Apple has created an ecosystem extending across several markets with its proprietary operating system iOS. It will investigate how the company has positioned itself to integrate across several market levels, the magnitude of its technological and financial resources and its access to data. The investigation will also focus on the operation of the App Store that

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Duitse kartelwaakhond opent onderzoek naar Apple
Published 22 Jun 2021 09:38 CET | Germany
De Duitse kartelwaakhond, het Bundeskartellamt, heeft een onderzoek geopend naar de marktpositie van Apple. De waakhond wil ...

UK's CMA to examine Apple, Google dominance of mobile ecosystems
Published 16 Jun 2021 11:00 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a market study into Apple and Google mobile ecosystems over concerns ...

US House proposes new competition laws to rein in big tech companies

Published 14 Jun 2021 09:25 CET | United States
Members of the US Congress have proposed a package of legislation aimed at reining in the power of 'big tech'. If approved by the ...

German Cartel Office starts investigation into Google News Showcase

Published 04 Jun 2021 16:03 CET | Germany
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has opened a third procedure against Google, to investigate the news service ...

German Cartel Office opens two proceedings against Google

Published 26 May 2021 09:46 CET | Germany
The German Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has opened two proceedings against Google Germany, Google Ireland and Alphabet, based ...

German cartel office to use new powers in Amazon investigation

Published 18 May 2021 15:58 CET | Germany
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, said it has opened another proceeding against Amazon based on new competition ...

Apple faces mass-action claim in UK over excessive App Store charges
Published 12 May 2021 09:30 CET | United Kingdom
Apple is facing a group action claim in the UK over excessive and unlawful App Store charges. The representative opt-put ...

Apple accused of inflating cost of music apps in violation of EU competition law
Published 30 Apr 2021 12:34 CET | Europe
The European Commission has accused Apple of abusing its dominant position in the market for distributing music streaming apps ...

German associations file antitrust complaint against Apple over app tracking changes
Published 27 Apr 2021 09:42 CET | Germany
A number of German associations active in the media, internet and advertising industries have filed a complaint against Apple ...

Apple executive to testify before before US Senate on app store concerns
Published 12 Apr 2021 09:14 CET | United States
Apple will send chief compliance officer Kyle Andeer to testify before the US Senate on competition issues related to mobile app ...

French competition watchdog rejects suspension of Apple's iOS privacy changes as investigation continues
Published 17 Mar 2021 12:46 CET | France
France's competition authority has dismissed a request to suspend new privacy features developed by Apple for the iOS 14 ...

Apple faces fresh complaint in France over data privacy

Published 10 Mar 2021 11:15 CET | France
France Digitale, an association representing 2,000 digital entrepreneurs and start-ups, has lodged a complaint against Apple with ...

German parliament approves changes to competition law to regulate digital platforms

Published 15 Jan 2021 09:43 CET | Germany
The German parliament has passed the amendment to the competition law to regulate digital platforms. The draft law proposed by ...

German govt approves draft competition law to tighten control of dominant digital platforms
Published 10 Sep 2020 10:53 CET | Germany
The German government has approved the draft for the reform of the Competition (GWB) Digitization Act submitted by the Economic ...





Related Info

Duitse kartelwaakhond opent onderzoek naar Apple
22 Jun | Germany | News
UK's CMA to examine Apple, Google dominance of mobile ecosystems
16 Jun | United Kingdom | News
US House proposes new competition laws to rein in big tech companies
14 Jun | United States | News
German Cartel Office starts investigation into Google News Showcase
4 Jun | Germany | News
German Cartel Office opens two proceedings against Google
26 May | Germany | News
German cartel office to use new powers in Amazon investigation
18 May | Germany | News
Apple faces mass-action claim in UK over excessive App Store charges
12 May | United Kingdom | News
Apple accused of inflating cost of music apps in violation of EU competition law
30 Apr | Europe | News
German associations file antitrust complaint against Apple over app tracking changes
27 Apr | Germany | News
Apple executive to testify before before US Senate on app store concerns
12 Apr | United States | News
French competition watchdog rejects suspension of Apple's iOS privacy changes as investigation continues
17 Mar | France | News
Apple faces fresh complaint in France over data privacy
10 Mar | France | News
German parliament approves changes to competition law to regulate digital platforms
15 Jan | Germany | News
German govt approves draft competition law to tighten control of dominant digital platforms
10 Sep 2020 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jun International Telecoms Week
23 Jun Equinix analysts day
23 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q1
25 Jun Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q1
28 Jun Tele2 EGM
28 Jun Mobile World Congress
29 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q1
30 Jun Micron fiscal Q3
30 Jun Shaw Communications Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now