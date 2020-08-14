Edition: International
Apple avoids changes to App Store with stay of Epic Games court order

Thursday 9 December 2021 | 08:45 CET | News
Apple has secured a last-minute injunction suspending required changes in its App Store in its case against Epic Games. The appeal granted by the Ninth Circuit court in California means Apple will not have to implement the changes until its full appeal is heard, 9to5Mac reports.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Epic Games
Countries: United States
Related

Apple hoeft gebruikers voorlopig geen alternatieve betaalmethoden aan te bieden
Published 09 Dec 2021 10:56 CET | United States
Apple heeft een rechterlijk bevel veiliggesteld om de vereiste wijzigingen in de App Store op te schorten in zijn zaak tegen Epic ...

Apple loses request for court stay of changes to App Store conditions
Published 10 Nov 2021 08:59 CET | United States
Apple's request for a court stay to new payment options in the App Store was denied by a federal judge in California, CNBC ...

Google countersues Epic over use of external payment system
Published 12 Oct 2021 12:40 CET | World
Google has countersued Epic for alleged breach of the Play Store contract, according to Zdnet. In a 43-page counter-complaint, it ...

Apple lodges appeal in Epic Games lawsuit
Published 11 Oct 2021 09:48 CET | United States
Apple has lodged an appeal in the lawsuit brought by Epic Games in an effort to prevent the introduction of third-party payment ...

US court orders Apple to allow alternative payments for iOS apps; Epic to appeal monopoly claim
Published 13 Sep 2021 09:01 CET | United States
Apple must allow iOS app payments outside the App Store, according to a decision in the case brought by Epic Games against Apple ...

Epic Games files competition complaint against Apple in Europe
Published 17 Feb 2021 12:36 CET | Europe
Epic Games is taking its fight against Apple's App Store policies to the EU. The company said it filed an antitrust complaint ...

US court says Apple does not need to reinstate Fortnite to its store, for the moment
Published 12 Oct 2020 09:41 CET | United States
The decisions reflect the temporary restraining order put out in August. Epic Games‌ has claimed that it should be given ...

Google promises Android changes to open up to alternative app stores
Published 29 Sep 2020 13:03 CET | World
Google is tightening its Play store policies for app developers, making sure all in-app purchases are subject to its billing ...

Spotify, Epic Games help set up Coalition for App Fairness lobby group
Published 24 Sep 2020 13:21 CET | World
A group of popular app providers has formed to lobby against unfair commercial terms on app stores. The 'Coalition for App ...

Apple removes Epic Games App Store account
Published 31 Aug 2020 11:16 CET | United States
Apple suspended the Epic Games developer account on 28 August, following a court ruling, EpicGames said in a blog post. The move ...

Epic sues Apple, Google after Fortnite pulled from app stores
Published 14 Aug 2020 08:47 CET | World
The popular game Fortnite from Epic Games has disappeared from Apple's App Store and Google Play, after the company tried to ...





