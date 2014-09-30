Edition: International
Wireless

Apple wins appeal against EU ruling on Irish tax base

Wednesday 15 July 2020 | 12:04 CET | News

Ireland has won an appeal against the European Commission's decision that the country gave Apple illegal state aid through advance tax rulings. The EU's General Court upheld the appeal brought by Ireland and Apple and said the Commission had not shown Apple was given an unfair advantage over other businesses. 

The initial decision dates back to 2016, when the Commission ordered Apple to pay EUR 13 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The advance tax rulings granted by the Irish government in 1991 and 2007 for Apple's European headquarters in the country helped Apple lower its tax rate on European profits to as little as 0.005 percent in 2014, the Commission found. It considered this to be illegal state aid under EU rules and ordered Ireland to collect the unpaid taxes from Apple for the years 2003-2014. 

Apple changed its corporate structure in 2014 so the system no longer applied. The company was still forced to pay the money to Ireland before the appeal was concluded. 

Ireland's Department of Finance welcomed the court ruling in an initial comment. The country "has always been clear that there was no special treatment" provided to Apple's two local companies, and the correct amount of Irish tax was charged, in line with normal Irish tax rules, the department said.

The tax rulings covered the companies Apple Sales International (ASI) and Apple Operations Europe (AOE). These were Apple subsidiaries incorporated in Ireland but not tax resident in the country. While these companies hold certain Apple patents, the Commission did not show sufficiently that income generated by Apple in other countries based on the patents could be attributed to the Irish subsidiaries, the court said. 

Furthermore, the "incomplete and occasionally inconsistent nature" of the contested tax rulings was not enough to prove they constituted illegal state aid, the court found. Nor was there any evidence to suggest the Irish authorities had selectively applied tax rules in Apple's case, according to the ruling.  

The Commission may appeal the court ruling, within two months and 10 days of the decision. European Commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager said the Commission will study the ruling before deciding on an appeal. 

In a statement, she noted that the Commission had been successful in other cases contesting advance tax rulings and the court had previously upheld its right to question the national deals under state aid rules. While the Commission will continue to scrutinize such arrangements, "[s]tate aid enforcement needs to go hand in hand with a change in corporate philosophies and the right legislation to address loopholes and ensure transparency", she said. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / European Commission
Countries: Europe / Ireland
Related

Apple wint beroep tegen EU-zaak over Ierse belastingen
Published 15 Jul 2020 12:48 CET | Europe
Ierland heeft zijn procedure gewonnen tegen het besluit van de Europese Commissie dat het land Apple illegale staatssteun heeft ...

Apple faces EU competition investigations into App Store, Apple Pay
Published 16 Jun 2020 14:02 CET | Europe
The EU has launched formal antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and Apple Pay systems. The European Commission said ...

Apple pays EUR 13 bln to Ireland in unfair state aid case
Published 19 Sep 2018 09:14 CET | Ireland
Apple has fully paid back the EUR 13 billion in unfair state aid it was ordered by the European Commission to give back to ...

Apple pays first EUR 1.5 bln towards disputed state aid in Ireland
Published 21 May 2018 08:53 CET | Europe
Apple has made the first payment towards the EUR 13 billion in unfair state aid it was ordered to pay back to Ireland. The ...

Apple announces record USD 38 bln tax payment to bring cash back to US
Published 18 Jan 2018 08:57 CET | World
Apple has outlined plans to step up its investment in the US, saying it expects to make a contribution of USD 350 billion to the ...

EC orders Amazon to pay EUR 250 mln in back taxes
Published 04 Oct 2017 12:54 CET | Europe
The European Commission has ordered Amazon to pay back EUR 250 million in unpaid takes after ruling that it benefited from ...

Apple moves iTunes operations from Luxembourg to Ireland
Published 30 Jan 2017 10:51 CET | Europe
Apple is moving more of its European business to Ireland. The international iTunes business assets will from Luxembourg to ...

EU states seek share of Irish tax windfall from Apple
Published 12 Sep 2016 10:09 CET | Europe
A number of EU countries intend to seek a share of the tax windfall Ireland was ordered by the Euoprean Commission to recover ...

EU orders Apple to pay EUR 13 billion in additional tax
Published 30 Aug 2016 11:59 CET | Europe
The European Commission has ordered Ireland to recover EUR 13 billion in taxes from Apple, after concluding that the country gave ...

Apple warns shareholders about higher taxes in Ireland
Published 31 Oct 2014 13:21 CET | Ireland
Apple warned shareholders in its annual 10-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it could be forced to ...

EC starts formal complaint over Apple tax deal in Ireland
Published 30 Sep 2014 13:48 CET | Europe
The European Commission has confirmed a formal investigation into Apple's tax status in Ireland. In June 2013, the EC asked ...





