Wireless

Apple to implement privacy feature in apps only next year

Friday 4 September 2020 | 09:42 CET | News

Apple has said it will end the possibility for apps to track users only early next year. When the change takes place, Apple explained that apps on iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14 will be required to obtain permission to track users. Apple unveiled the upcoming privacy changes in June, at its global developer conference. The Information noted that the company was set to launch the change this month. Apple said in a statement that the date change will give developers time to make necessary changes and that more information about the matter, including an update to the App Store Review Guidelines, will be provided in the fall. 

Facebook said earlier that the iOS update will depress ad income. 

The Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media, a coalition of advertisers and ad-tech companies, formed in July as a way to forestall Apple’s change, the Wall Street Journal reported. “This is welcome news given the potential impact on the media landscape. This will allow for more time for details to be understood and discussed among stakeholders,” said Stu Ingis, a partner at law firm Venable and PRAM’s lead counsel. 

DMG Media, operator of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, raised concerns last month with the Justice Department that the ad-tracking prompt would be anticompetitive, a source familiar with the matter said.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
