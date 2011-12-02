Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Apple to scan iCloud photos for child abuse material from next iOS update

Friday 6 August 2021 | 09:21 CET | News
Apple has confirmed it will start scanning photos in iCloud for child sexual abuse material from the next iOS update. If offensive material is discovered, the user will be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which works with law enforcement authorities in the US. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

PLDT, Smart start blocking content to fight online child abuse
Published 26 May 2021 12:47 CET | Philippines
Philippines operator PLDT and its mobile unit Smart Communications have started to block content to fight online sexual abuse and ...

UK govt confirms publication of Online Safety Bill
Published 12 May 2021 09:59 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Government has announced the publication of the draft Online Safety Bill, designed to protect young people and tackle ...

'Five Eyes' nations, India and Japan renew demand for backdoor access
Published 13 Oct 2020 10:50 CET | United States
The 'Five Eyes' international pact of nation states (US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) plus India and Japan have ...

Allot to provide Digital Child Exploitation Filter for NZ Department of Internal Affairs
Published 24 Aug 2020 13:25 CET | New Zealand
New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has selected Allot to provide the nationwide Digital Child Exploitation Filter ...

Tech groups start new Project Protect plan against online child abuse
Published 11 Jun 2020 14:42 CET | World
A group of tech companies have started a new project under the Technology Coalition to fight online child sexual abuse. The new ...

Five eyes countries agree voluntary principles to fight online child abuse
Published 06 Mar 2020 11:12 CET | United States
The US Justice Department announced a cooperation with other countries to combat online child sex abuse. The US, Australia, ...

Hungary telecom authority to open website for keeping kids safe online
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:03 CET | Hungary
Hungary's telecom authority NMHH will open the Gyerekaneten.hu (Child on the internet) website on 1 March to provide advice to ...

Irish ISPs to block websites showing child abuse material
Published 12 Feb 2020 10:21 CET | Ireland
A number of Irish providers have agreed to block almost 2,000 portals disseminating child abuse material. BT Ireland, Eir, Sky ...

Tech giants partner Council of Europe on safer internet
Published 09 Nov 2017 12:19 CET | Europe
The Council of Europe announced an agreement to partner with the private sector in order to promote an open and safe internet, ...

KPN, Apple, Google sign up to Kroes safe internet plan
Published 02 Dec 2011 09:49 CET | Europe
KPN is in favour of an initiative put forth by European Commission and Digital Agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes to make the ...





Related Info

PLDT, Smart start blocking content to fight online child abuse
26 May | Philippines | News
UK govt confirms publication of Online Safety Bill
12 May | United Kingdom | News
'Five Eyes' nations, India and Japan renew demand for backdoor access
13 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Allot to provide Digital Child Exploitation Filter for NZ Department of Internal Affairs
24 Aug 2020 | New Zealand | News
Tech groups start new Project Protect plan against online child abuse
11 Jun 2020 | World | News
Five eyes countries agree voluntary principles to fight online child abuse
6 Mar 2020 | United States | News
Hungary telecom authority to open website for keeping kids safe online
13 Feb 2020 | Hungary | News
Irish ISPs to block websites showing child abuse material
12 Feb 2020 | Ireland | News
Tech giants partner Council of Europe on safer internet
9 Nov 2017 | Europe | News
KPN, Apple, Google sign up to Kroes safe internet plan
2 Dec 2011 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Aug RTL Group Q2 2021
06 Aug NTT fiscal Q1
06 Aug TDS, US Cellular Q2 2021
06 Aug PCCW H1 results
09 Aug Dish Network Q2 2021
09 Aug Ceva Q2 2021
09 Aug Turk Telekom Q2 2021
09 Aug Sohu.com Q2 2021
09 Aug PCTel Q2 2021
09 Aug Avaya fiscal Q3
09 Aug Cable One Q2 2021
09 Aug Synchronoss Technologies Q2 2021
10 Aug Allot Q2 2021
10 Aug McAfee Q2 2021
10 Aug FuboTV Q2
10 Aug China Telecom Q2 2021
10 Aug Magyar Telekom Q2 2021
11 Aug Lenovo fiscal Q1
11 Aug Rackspace Technology Q2 2021
11 Aug Optiva Q2 2021
11 Aug TeraGo Q2 2021
12 Aug Pexip Q2 2021
12 Aug iQiyi Q2 2021
12 Aug Baidu Q2 2021
12 Aug Radcom Q2 2021
12 Aug Rovio Q2 2021
12 Aug MTN H1 results
12 Aug Bezeq Q2 2021
12 Aug Teleste Q2 2021
12 Aug China Mobile Q2 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now