AT&T beats year-end targets for HBO subs, fibre coverage; adds 880K phone subs in Q4

Wednesday 5 January 2022 | 13:31 CET | News
AT&T added 1.3 million new postpaid mobile connections in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 880,000 phone customers, similar to its performance in Q4 2020. The company announced the figures ahead of an investors conference. With 3.2 million postpaid phone net adds in the full year 2021, AT&T said it delivered its best performance in over 10 years. 

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / HBO
Countries: United States
