AT&T grows revenues nearly 3% in Q1 on recovery in handset sales, media business

Thursday 22 April 2021 | 13:23 CET | News
AT&T returned to revenue growth in the first quarter, with sales up 2.7 percent year-on-year to USD 43.9 billion. The growth was driven by higher equipment sales and a recovery at WarnerMedia, offset by the continued drop in pay-TV customers and pressure at the business wireline and Latin America activities, including forex effects and divestments. 

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
