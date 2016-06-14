Edition: International
AT&T grows underlying sales in Q3 on mobile, HBO expansion

Thursday 21 October 2021 | 14:36 CET | News
AT&T said it was on track to meet its full-year targets after reporting improved profits for the third quarter. Revenues for the three months to September were still down 5.7 percent year-on-year to USD 39.9 billion due to the spin-off its pay-TV business in July, along with other divestments and weaker sales in Business Wireline. The mobile business did better, adding over 1 million postpaid lines, and HBO subscribers grew to nearly 70 million by the end of the quarter.

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

