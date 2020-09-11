Edition: International
AT&T reports strong growth in streaming, mobile customers in Q4, bottom line hurt by pay-TV writedown

Wednesday 27 January 2021 | 14:49 CET | News
AT&T reported a strong finish to 2020 in terms of customer growth in Q4 and met its annual targets for cash flow. Revenues still fell 2.4 percent year-on-year to USD 45.7 billion due to the impact of the pandemic on the Warner Media films business and mobile roaming revenues. A writedown of USD 15.5 billion on its pay-TV business up for sale led to a loss for the quarter and year, and underlying earning suffered from higher costs for increased phone sales and the launch of the HBO Max streaming service. 

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / HBO
Countries: United States
