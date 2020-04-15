Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Verizon meets outlook for small rise in adjusted EPS, targets return to service revenue growth in 2021

Tuesday 26 January 2021 | 14:51 CET | News
Verizon reported Q4 and full-year results in line with its outlook, as cost savings helped offset a drop in revenues caused by the pandemic. Verizon said it aims for a return to growth in service revenue this year and a similar rise in adjusted earnings as last year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon launches ad campaign featuring free Call Filter app
Published 03 Dec 2020 15:39 CET | United States
Verizon has started a new ad campaign featuring its free Call Filter app. The campaign, entitled "We're working hard to serve you ...

Verizon Media sells HuffPost to BuzzFeed
Published 20 Nov 2020 09:23 CET | United States
Verizon Media has agreed to sell the news site HuffPost to BuzzFeed in exchange for a minority stake in the latter. The companies ...

Verizon improves FY outlook as wireless service revenue grows in Q3
Published 21 Oct 2020 14:48 CET | United States
Verizon has issued a modest improvement in its full-year outlook, after a better-than-expected performance in Q3. The company now ...

Verizon raises USD 1 billion in second 'green bond'
Published 17 Sep 2020 09:00 CET | United States
Verizon Communications announced the pricing of its second Green Bond offering. The operator raised USD 1 billion that will go ...

Verizon buys America Movil MVNO Tracfone for USD 6.25 billion
Published 14 Sep 2020 14:53 CET | United States
Verizon has agreed to buy Tracfone, a MVNO in the US owned by Mexico's America Movil, for USD 6.25 billion. ...

Verizon Communications lifts quarterly div to 62.75 cents
Published 04 Sep 2020 11:09 CET | United States
Verizon Communications is raising its quarterly dividend by 1.25 cents to 62.75 cents. The company, which reported higher profits ...

Verizon Q2 revenues fall 5% on drop in wireless, advertising
Published 24 Jul 2020 16:00 CET | United States
Verizon reported a small increase in second-quarter net earnings, despite lower revenues, and said it still expects roughly flat ...

Verizon reports network traffic returning to normal levels
Published 22 May 2020 11:54 CET | United States
Verizon said its network has returned to normal traffic levels, as seen before the Covid-19 crisis. Over 776 million calls were ...

Verizon Q1 results fall on pandemic but cash flow still strong
Published 24 Apr 2020 15:31 CET | United States
Verizon reported lower results for the first quarter, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the adoption of a new revenue ...

Verizon Media donates USD 10 mln in advertising to mental health, Covid-19 awareness
Published 15 Apr 2020 08:00 CET | United States
Verizon Media announced a donation of USD 10 million in advertising inventory to support mental and public health response ...





Related Info

Verizon launches ad campaign featuring free Call Filter app
3 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Verizon Media sells HuffPost to BuzzFeed
20 Nov 2020 | United States | News
Verizon improves FY outlook as wireless service revenue grows in Q3
21 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Verizon raises USD 1 billion in second 'green bond'
17 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Verizon buys America Movil MVNO Tracfone for USD 6.25 billion
14 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Verizon Communications lifts quarterly div to 62.75 cents
4 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Verizon Q2 revenues fall 5% on drop in wireless, advertising
24 Jul 2020 | United States | News
Verizon reports network traffic returning to normal levels
22 May 2020 | United States | News
Verizon Q1 results fall on pandemic but cash flow still strong
24 Apr 2020 | United States | News
Verizon Media donates USD 10 mln in advertising to mental health, Covid-19 awareness
15 Apr 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan The Things Conference 2021
26 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
26 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
26 Jan Verizon Communications Q4 2020
26 Jan Meetup MENA
27 Jan AT&T Q4 2020
27 Jan Corning Q4 2020
27 Jan Calix Q4 2020
27 Jan Facebook Q4 2020
27 Jan KPN Q4 2020
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan MediaTek Q4 2020
27 Jan Uptime
28 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2020
28 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2020
28 Jan Comcast Q4 2020
28 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2020
28 Jan Skyworks fiscal Q1
28 Jan 8x8 fiscal Q3
28 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2020
29 Jan Airtel Africa Q4 2020
29 Jan Ericsson Q4 2020
29 Jan Telia Q4 2020
29 Jan Charter Communications Q4 2020
29 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
01 Feb Cirrus Logic Q3
01 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2020
01 Feb Harmonic Q4 2020
01 Feb On Semiconductor Q4
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now