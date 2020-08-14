Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Verizon grows Q1 net profit 25% on business recovery, broadband demand

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 15:24 CET | News
Verizon reported net profit for the first quarter up 25.4 percent to USD 5.4 billion. The increase was driven by its cost savings programme and a recovery in the B2B market following restructuring there. Revenues rose 4.0 percent to USD 32.9 billion, as growth in broadband and business services as well as higher equipment sales helped offset a drop in the number of mobile customers. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon recalls 2.5 mln Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots from Franklin Wireless
Published 12 Apr 2021 09:27 CET | United States
Verizon has recalled the 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless, saying these present fire ...

Verizon starts USD 25 billion bond offering
Published 12 Mar 2021 13:21 CET | United States
Verizon Communications has started a USD 25 billion bond offering aimed at helping it pay for the spectrum it bought during the ...

Verizon outlines 5G expansion plans to boost revenue growth
Published 11 Mar 2021 08:56 CET | United States
Verizon has outlined its plans to expand 5G coverage using the spectrum it acquired in the recent C-band auction. At an analysts ...

Verizon tops bids in C-band auction with USD 45.5 billion outlay
Published 25 Feb 2021 10:00 CET | United States
The FCC has announced the winning bidders in the recent C-Band auction. Verizon accounted for over half the total bids, acquiring ...

Verizon meets outlook for small rise in adjusted EPS, targets return to service revenue growth in 2021
Published 26 Jan 2021 14:51 CET | United States
Verizon reported Q4 and full-year results in line with its outlook, as cost savings helped offset a drop in revenues caused by ...

Verizon improves FY outlook as wireless service revenue grows in Q3
Published 21 Oct 2020 14:48 CET | United States
Verizon has issued a modest improvement in its full-year outlook, after a better-than-expected performance in Q3. The company now ...

Verizon updates Unlimited plans with new options for families
Published 14 Aug 2020 09:50 CET | United States
Verizon has refreshed its postpaid plans, introducing a new four-tier structure of unlimited offers that customers can mix and ...





Related Info

Verizon recalls 2.5 mln Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots from Franklin Wireless
12 Apr | United States | News
Verizon starts USD 25 billion bond offering
12 Mar | United States | News
Verizon outlines 5G expansion plans to boost revenue growth
11 Mar | United States | News
Verizon tops bids in C-band auction with USD 45.5 billion outlay
25 Feb | United States | News
Verizon meets outlook for small rise in adjusted EPS, targets return to service revenue growth in 2021
26 Jan | United States | News
Verizon improves FY outlook as wireless service revenue grows in Q3
21 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Verizon updates Unlimited plans with new options for families
14 Aug 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
23 Apr Telia Q1 2021
25 Apr Vodafone Qatar Q1 2021
26 Apr SBA Communications Q1 2021
27 Apr A10 Networks Q1 2021
27 Apr Alphabet Q1 2021
27 Apr Siminn Q1 2021
27 Apr Juniper Networks Q1 2021
27 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2021
27 Apr Mediaset FY results
27 Apr Sequans Q1 2021
27 Apr Corning Q1 2021
27 Apr Calix Q1 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now