Verizon raises FY outlook as mobile growth strengthens in Q2

Wednesday 21 July 2021 | 14:19 CET | News
Verizon has raised its full-year outlook after reporting a return to growth at its consumer mobile business in Q2. Wireless service revenues rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to USD 16.9 billion, and Verizon now expects annual growth of 3.5-4.0 percent compared to a previous forecast of at least 3 percent. 

