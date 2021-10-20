Edition: International
Verizon lifts outlook again as mobile services drive growth in Q3

Wednesday 20 October 2021 | 14:30 CET | News
Verizon has improved its outlook for full-year results again, after reporting solid figures for Q3. Revenues in the three months to September were up 4.3 percent year-on-year to USD 32.9 billion, led by nearly 4 percent growth in wireless service revenue, and adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3 percent to USD 12.3 billion. Thanks to a one-time gain on the sale of Verizon Media, net profit jumped 45.5 percent to USD 6.6 billion. 

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon / Verizon Business
Countries: United States
