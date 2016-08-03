Edition: International
Verizon names Brouillette to lead consumer business

Tuesday 9 November 2021 | 08:33 CET | News
Verizon Communications has named Manon Brouillette its new EVP and CEO of consumer operations, effective 01 January 2022. She will succeed Ronan Dunne, who becomes a strategic advisor, and report directly to CEO Hans Vestberg.

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon Communications / Verizon Wireless / Videotron / Yahoo
Countries: United States
