Verizon hires former Videotron CEO Brouillette for new role of consumer COO

Thursday 3 June 2021 | 18:27 CET | News
Verizon announced the appointment of Manon Brouillette to the newly created role of Verizon Consumer Group's Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO. She is expected to lead the company's efforts to grow in 5G services and integrate its technologies and brands. She will report to Verizon Executive VP and VCG CEO Ronan Dunne.

